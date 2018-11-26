Hollywood is serving as inspiration for this year’s University of Findlay Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble concert. “Christmas on the Silver Screen” will be the theme for the free, public performance planned for Sunday, Dec. 9 at 3 p.m. at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.

The bands, directed by music professor Jack Taylor, will perform music from several beloved holiday films, such as “White Christmas,” “Polar Express” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

The featured soloist will be trumpeter Dylan McConnell from Rittman, Ohio, who was the winner of the 2018-19 UF Concerto Competition. He will perform the final movement of the Hummel Trumpet Concerto.

Marie Louden-Hanes, Ph.D., professor of art history, will narrate the concert.