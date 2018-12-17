A 38 year old Mt. Victory man was killed in a two vehicle crash around 6:50 this morning on County Road 209 near Mt. Victory.

According to a release from Hardin County Sheriff Keith Everhart, Corey Kuykendall was driving north on 208 when a southbound vehicle operated by 24 year old Angelo Agostinelli, of rural Kenton, traveled left of center causing a head on collision.

Kuykendall was pronounced dead at the scene.

Agostinelli was transported by helicopter to an undisclosed hospital with life threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Multi-County Crash Investigation Team, BKP EMS, Mt. Victory Fire and EMS, Kenton Fire Department and the Hardin County Prosecutor and Coroner’s Offices.

The crash remains under investigation.