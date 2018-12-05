A Mt. Victory native has been selected as the 2018 Trooper of the Year at the Marion Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

According to a release, 30 year old Craig B. Overly was recognized for his outstanding service during 2018 at the Marion Post.

Fellow officers stationed at the post chose Trooper Overly based on his leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others and more.

He joined the State Highway Patrol in 2011 and has been assigned to the Bucyrus and Marion Posts.

The Ridgemont High School graduate won Trooper of the Year at the MArion Post in 2016, and he won it twice at the Bucyrus Post.

Trooper Overly has also won numerous other awards throughout his career.