A Mt. Victory woman was indicted by the Union County Grand Jury.

According to documents from the Union County Clerk of Courts office, 27 year old Olivia Ruth Baum has been charged with one count of selling, purchasing, distributing or delivering dangerous drugs, a fourth degree felony.

The alleged offense occurred in late October this year.

If convicted, Baum could face as many as 18 months in prison.

She will be arraigned on Wednesday January 9.