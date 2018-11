A trial date has been set for an Auglaize County man who is accused of murdering his wife.

Hometown Stations reported that the trial of 45 year old Brent Williams, of Waynesfield, is scheduled for 10 days starting Monday April 3, 2019 in Auglaize County Common Pleas Court.

He is alleged to have murdered his wife in July of 2017 and was indicted this past summer on two counts of murder and one count of tampering with evidence.