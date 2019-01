Napoleon defeated Kenton 59-34 in girls basketball play Saturday afternoon.

Napoleon (11-3) led by just a single point (25-24) at the half but pulled away over the final two quarters.

Shae Pedroza scored a game-high 21 points to lead Napoleon while Caely Ressler added 13 points and Taylor Strock scored 10.

Kenton (3-8) was led by Jenna Manns, who scored nine points and was named the Ace Hardware Player of the Game.