Some 3,000 items will go up for auction next month from the personal collection of late astronaut Neil Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon, who died in 2012.

The collection includes never-before-seen items from Armstrong’s moon landing, as well as items from his childhood.

The most expensive piece is a silk American flag that Armstrong carried to the moon in his personal kit, which has an opening bid of $75,000. Other items being auctioned include one of Armstrong’s flight suits and pieces of a wing and propeller from the 1903 Wright Brothers flight that Armstrong took to the moon.

The Heritage Auctions sale will begin on November 1st.