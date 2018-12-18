A Nevada couple was arrested following a domestic disturbance investigation Monday evening.

According to the report from the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 13,000 block of Township Highway 10 to investigate the incident.

Following an investigation, it was determined that both were at fault.

Todd and Amy Cover were taken into custody and transported to Wyandot Memorial Hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in an altercation.

They were taken to the Wyandot County Jail and are awaiting a court appearance.