The Marion Palace Theatre introduced a new arts program for all ages.

Located at the historic Marion Palace Theatre in downtown Marion, Palace Academy of the Arts classes will kick off in January.

Registration is now open.

Palace Academy of the Arts will offer three 7-week sessions January 7 through February 18, February 25 through April 8 and April 15 through May 27.

Each session’s fee is $84.

Registration and payment deadline is one week prior to the beginning of the first class.

For more information or to register for the classes, call the Marion Palace Theatre Box Office at 740-383-2101 or visit marionpalace.org.