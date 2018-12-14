The Ohio State Highway Patrol will formally open its Canine Training Facility. Located on the grounds of the Patrol’s Marysville Post, the new facility will be a centralized location for the Patrol’s canine operations and training programs.

The 1.4 million dollar training facility was funded by appropriations in the Ohio Department of Public Safety capital budget. This one-of-a-kind facility features classrooms, office space, dormitories, kennels and a practical training building in one site. The Canine Training facility will be used to train new canines and handlers for the Patrol and partner law enforcement agencies, as well as required on-going maintenance training.

The Patrol’s Canine Training Program began in 2015. Since that time, 43 canines have been trained by the Patrol. 31 of those were trained for the Patrol, 12 were trained for police departments and sheriff offices across Ohio. The Patrol offers canine training to our law enforcement partners at no cost.