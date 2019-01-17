The next Conservation Tillage Club breakfast program series will be on Tuesday, January 22 at the Plaza Inn Restaurant in Mt. Victory.

The session will start at 7:30 am with a complimentary buffet breakfast followed by the program at 8:00 am. Other sessions will be held on February 5 and 19.

The January 22 program will feature Bailey Elchinger, an INTL FC Stone, Risk Management Consultant with Grains. Her presentation will focus on the 2019 Grain Marketing Outlook. After experiencing a high yielding growing season this year with lower grain prices, farmers are looking for marketing tips to make the new year more profitable. World events such as trade with China, changing weather patterns, production in other crop producing areas, and the abundant supply of grains have had an impact on the current markets. Elchinger will discuss some of these events and how they could impact market projections for 2019. Her presentation will also provide some insight about grain marketing options to consider and tools that producers might use to help reduce risk and gain better insight to help make better marketing decisions.

The Conservation Tillage Club breakfast program series is jointly sponsored by OSU Extension and the Soil and Water Conservation Districts of Hardin, Logan, and Union Counties, and in cooperation with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service. Contributions to meeting planning and presentation are being provided by the Ridgemont FFA. Breakfast is courtesy of the generous support from agricultural lenders and agricultural businesses. All events are open to the public and no advance registration is required. Continuing education credits for Certified Crop Advisers are available.