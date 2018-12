The next Marion Police Department Citizen Police Academy is slated to begin on March 5th, 2019.

The ten week class will cover a host of topics, each designed to provide attendees with a closer look at the day to day operations of the Marion Police Department.

A class itinerary and dates, as well as the two page application can be found at the Marion Police Department Facebook page.

The deadline for applications is February 5th, 2019.