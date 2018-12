The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that there were nine deaths on Ohio roadways during the 2018 Christmas weekend.

Three fatalities were the result of not wearing a seatbelt and three were OVI-related.

The five-day reporting period began at midnight Friday, December 21 and ran through 11:59 p.m. on December 25.

This number is the same as 2017 holiday weekend, but lower than 2016 when 14 people were killed in traffic crashes.