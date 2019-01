Riverdale fought back from an early deficit but came up short on Thursday, falling to North Baltimore 55-48 in girls basketball play.

The Tigers jumped out to a 17-9 advantage after one quarter but the Falcons battled back to within 26-25 at the half. However, the Tigers outscored Riverdale 29-23 over the last two periods to post the victory.

Riverdale (6-7) got 13 points each from Carrigan Vent and Alex Rothlisberger and 11 more from Brooke Kuenzli.