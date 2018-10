Ottawa-Glandorf High School in Putnam County was put on a modified lockdown Tuesday due to a possible threat.

Hometown Stations reported that a modified threat means students and staff maintain a normal schedule, however the doors are locked and visitors have be let in by the front office.

According to the school district, a student notified officials about a possible threat to a student or students at the school.

The incident is under investigation by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.