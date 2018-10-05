The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) and the Ohio Development Services Agency are partnering during Energy Efficiency Month to educate Ohioans on how to better manage their energy use. Throughout October, the agencies will provide ways to increase energy efficiency, as well as information on programs to help Ohioans having trouble paying their energy bills.

“As we head into cooler temperatures, it’s important for Ohioans to remember the benefits of energy efficiency.” said Chairman Asim Z. Haque. “Improved efficiency not only reduces a consumer’s monthly bills, but also contributes to a safe and reliable energy future for Ohio.”

During October, Ohioans are encouraged to learn about energy efficiency measures and implement them at home. Turning off the lights when you leave a room, washing only full loads of dishes and clothes, are some of the ways to increase your energy efficiency. Ohioans needing assistance in managing their energy costs can visit the ODSA website to learn more about programs that are available.

The Ohio Development Services Agency can help Ohio businesses and communities implement energy efficiency measures. By lowering energy usage, businesses and communities can save money too. Program information can be found at development.ohio.gov.

More information on energy conservation also can be found on the PUCO website.