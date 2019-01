Kenton Police Officer Dan Foulk is hosting the Kenton City Schools Flag of Inspiration this week.

Patrolman Foulk, better known as “Officer Dan” around the district, has served as the School Resource Officer since April of 2018.

Superintendent Jennifer Penczarski said he has been featured in many Wildcat Inspirations throughout the year.

She added that he goes above and beyond to help all members of the school community.