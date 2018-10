The Ohio AMBER Alert Advisory Committee will be hold a public meeting on Tuesday October 23 starting at 10am.

Some of the items on the agenda are Review AMBER alerts, Blue alerts, Endangered Missing Child Alerts and Endangered Missing Adult Alerts.

A Training Update will also be presented.

The meeting will be held in Conference Room 1106 on the first floor of the Ohio Department of Public Safety, 1970 West Broad Street in Columbus.