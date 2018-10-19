Thirty Ohio employers will share over $695,000 in grants from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation to purchase equipment designed to substantially reduce or eliminate workplace injuries and illnesses.

The recipient employers operate in 27 Ohio counties, including in Logan County where Thomas & Marker Construction Company received $40,000.

The Safety Intervention Grant program matches an employer’s investment 3-to-1 up to a maximum of $40,000.

Quarterly data reports and follow-up case studies measure the effectiveness of employers’ safety interventions and establish best practices for accident and injury prevention.