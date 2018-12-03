(COLUMBUS, Ohio)— The following is a statement by Ohio Attorney General and Governor-Elect Mike DeWine on the death of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush.

“Fran and I are deeply saddened to learn of the death of a great and good man — our friend, former President George H.W. Bush. We extend our sympathy and love to his children, grandchildren and great-granchildren.

“President Bush lived a full and fulfilling life, revolving around his touchstones of faith, family and friends.

“President Bush said that the definition of a successful life was in serving others, and he urged Americans to reach out to those in need as part of a ‘thousand points of light.’ President Bush never stopped helping his fellow Americans, and led the way for volunteer efforts in times of disaster or other events, often partnering with his 1992 political rival turned personal friend, President Bill Clinton.

“President Bush came to Ohio often, and Fran and I were always delighted to be with him many times when he visited the Buckeye State. When were having a picture taken with him and our whole family at Wright Patterson AFB, he noticed that our son Brian had the flap of his jacket pocket turned out. Ever the father, he helped him fix it before the picture was taken.

“President Bush also knew the pain of losing a child, having lost his daughter, Robin, to cancer. When our daughter, Becky, died in 1993, he called Fran and me to express his condolences.

“While we join our fellow Ohioans in mourning, we take comfort that President Bush is now reunited with the love of his life, former First Lady Barbara Bush, and their beloved daughter, Robin, and we are grateful for the life of this good man.”