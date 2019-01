BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio – Ohio Hi-Point Career Center recently announced the career center’s Superintendent’s List, Honor Roll and half-day Honor Roll for the second nine weeks.

To be eligible for the Superintendent’s List students must receive all A’s, while Honor Roll students must receive letter grades of B or better.

The Superintendent’s List recipients are as follows:

Bellefontaine High School

Meghan Pooler, Drake Robinson Dashae Rogan, Rebecca Wampler, Brianna Workman

Benjamin Logan High School

Ondrea Bryant Kiarra Coats, Abbigail Hamilton, Garrett Horsley

Graham High School

Adrian Blanken, Houston Eubanks, Sky Griffith, Dylan Reed,

Indian Lake High School

Rylee Halterman, Landon Jacobs, Britney Pond, Ashten Richards

Marysville High School

Harley Adkins, Matthew Carnes, Cassandra Duran, Agatha Livingston, Jewelyanna Livingston, Stephanie Marshall, Kayleigh Pennington,

Mechanicsburg High School

Ronald Grider, Evan Huemmer, Colton Mays

North Union High School

Mallory Case

Riverside High School

Xienna Café, Samantha Neeley, Scott Wilkinson

Triad High School

Mason Dellinger, Jacob Hill, Matthew McConnell, Hailey Moore

Upper Scioto Valley High School

Hannah Brant, Neal Compton, Alexa Lowry

Urbana High School

Evan Botkin, Kolin Bowdle, Mckenzie Cobaugh, Ethan Edwards, Ashlyn Hall, Shaina Huffman, Madelene Johnson, Shawn Stump, Charles White, Danean Willson

Waynesfield-Goshen High School

Arlissa Johnson, Kaytlyn Kuhn

West Liberty-Salem High School

Jaylen Huston, Emily Elser

The following students achieved Honor Roll:

Bellefontaine High School

Tyson Brenner, Sydney Johnson, Lily Miele, Zachary Mullins, Victoria Parthemore, Chloe Peters, Jensen Stahler

Benjamin Logan High School

Summer Dow, Cori Grimes, Dalton Gulasa, Hanna Logsdon, Chase McKinney, Kolton Parker, Elizabeth Wohlgamuth

Graham High School

Donna Cupps, Baylee Evans, Gabrielle Fisher, Alexis Garver, Hallie Johnson

Indian Lake High School

Octavia Cooper, Derrik Daniels, Trenton Devine, Peyton Farley, Zolena Franklin, Anna-Marie Harford, Jessica Hughes, Elizabeth Kerns, Aliya McCoy, Caden Paavola, Mary Rose, Trevor VanHoose, Jonathan Ward

Kenton High School

Kristyn Bushong, Joseph Hastings, Molly Moore, Bradley Osborn, Jocelyn Risner, Andrew Steele

Marysville High School

Kaylene Baschnagel, Dalton Combs, Jadelynn Craig, Molly Downey, Madison Feucht, Grant Hoffman, Kay Houser, Gary Markin, Cheyenne Muncy, Zoie Schoby, Olivia Thallman, Andrew VanHoose

Mechanicsburg High School

Baylie Allen, Brock Bennett, Madison Boggs, Samuel Carter, Riley Dillinger, Trent Gaus, Johnathan Riley

Riverside High School

Wyatt Auflick, Colby Cook

Triad High School

Dawson Dellinger, William Fogle, Hannah Grissom, Coy Knotts, Skylah Plank

Upper Scioto Valley High School

Emily Boedicker, Tony Christon, James Goodin, Korwin Kurtz, James Lee, Timothy Rudasill

Urbana High School

Ben Bauer, Erin Dyer, Haylee Jordan, McKenzie King, Krish Patel, Brandon Segovia, Baileigh Walters

Waynesfield-Goshen High School

Hannah Hendrickson

West Liberty-Salem High School

Lane Boggs, Matthew Schuster, Zackary Woolley

The following students achieved Half-Day Honor Roll:

Bellefontaine High School

Abigail Bailey, Dharma Baker, David Bruce, Nathan Carothers, Nikolas Feasel, Drew Grumbling, Keondre Johnson, Madison Kiefer, Na Lin, Payten Nott, Avery Parker, Madison Payne, Alaina Robb, Ian Salyer, Malanie Shisler, Cade Stachler, Barbara Stein, Ian Stevens, Shar’Necia Truman

Benjamin Logan High School

Christian Blumenschein, Joselyn Herzog, Payton Hunt, Kyle Linebaugh, Leanna Oliver, Julie-Ann Shirk, Isaiah Taylor

Calvary Christian

Brit’tani Brown, Naomi Cook

Homeschooled

Andrea Eckstein, Ladson Mathews, Joshua Starnes

Marysville High School

Jacob Arnold, Xavier Friley

Mechanicsburg High School

Alexander Millet

Ohio Connections Academy

Ava Zell

TRECA

Lantz Close

West Liberty-Salem High School

Logan Boling, Tory Pawelko