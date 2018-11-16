BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio – The Ohio Hi-Point Board of Education heard from students in the Triad Advanced Manufacturing satellite program about winning the inaugural Champaign County Design Challenge during Wednesday’s regularly scheduled board meeting.

The design challenge, which was in conjunction with National Manufacturing Month, tasked student teams from Champaign County to design a Rube Goldberg contraption within a series of criteria and constraints. Manufacturers from around Champaign County served as advisors for each team.

Triad’s winning team consisted of Christopher Roy, Justin Overholser, Brian Ferguson, LiaMarie LeMay, and Morgan Swiatek. Almost 100 students from West Liberty-Salem High School, Mechanicsburg High School, and Graham Middle School and High School competed in the challenge.

During the meeting, the Board also heard from the Bellefontaine Main Campus Professional Development committee about their visits to other career centers around the state to learn best practices and gain ideas for Ohio Hi-Point’s future renovations.

The Board of Education recognized Ava Zell, a Graphic Design and Printing Technology senior from Ohio Connections Academy, and Riley Dillinger, a Diesel Technology senior from Mechanicsburg High School, as November Students of the Month.

Jenna Alig, High School Supervisors’ Administrative Assistant, was recognized as the November Staff Member of the Month.

Superintendent Dr. Rick Smith spoke about the district’s upcoming Open House and Application Launch on December 6 from 5-7:30 p.m. Open to high school sophomores and their families, students can apply for admission during the event, tour campus, and speak to instructors.

In other board action:

·Heard the legislative report from Paul McMahill

·Approved items as recommended by the Treasurer including the approval of the October 2018 Financial Statement, appropriation modifications, transfers, and advances

·Approved the Facility and Grounds salary schedule as presented

·Approved job descriptions for Facility Specialist and STNA Clinical Instructor

·Approved internship agreements with the businesses presented

·Approved policies as presented

·Approved the employment of Douglas Hughes (Dublin) as a long-term substitute, Shawn Miller (Piqua), Travis Hunsicker (Alger), Aaron Garver (Bellefontaine), Jared Manns (Kenton), Michael Cantrell (Mechanicsburg) as certified hourly as-needed employees, and Devin Durban (West Liberty) as a Facility Specialist

·Approved the resignations of Cheryl Sorgen (Kenton), Assistant EMIS Coordinator, effective December 3, 2018, for personal reasons, and Gregory R. Felix (Marysville), Interactive Media Instructor, effective November 30, 2018, for the purpose of retirement.

·Rescind the donation of a 1995 Dodge Ram 1500 for use in the auto labs as approved in the October Board of Education meeting

·Approved Rodney Peterson, Automotive Technology Instructor, to attend the PRI Industry Show in Indianapolis, IN in December

·Approved the donation of a dremel set, boemel ardors, zip saw and turbo soldering kit for use in the welding lab from Ken McElroy of Sidney, OH

The next regular scheduled Board of Education meeting is Wednesday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m.