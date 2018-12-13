The Ohio Hi-Point Joint Vocational School District held the December meeting Wednesday night.

Several items on the agenda were taken care of at the meeting, including instructors for satellite’s from Kenton, Upper Scioto Valley and Riverside to chaperone 16 students who’ll be attending the BPA Region 16 trip to Nashville, Tennessee March 21-23,2019/ The approximate cost is $600 per instructor and $12,640 paid by students.

The Board heard from the December 2018 Main Campus Students of the Month, Alexis Eshelman from West-Liberty Salem and Ethan Edwards from Urbana High School as well as the High School Staff Member of the Moth, Amy McCarthy, Health and Safety Coordinator.

The next meeting will be the board’s organizational meeting set for early January. 2019.