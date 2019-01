The Ohio Hi-Point Career Center Board of Education recognized board members’ years of service during the board meeting Saturday evening.

John Stanford (Benjamin Logan) and Roger Moore (Upper Scioto Valley) were recognized for one year of service.

Corey Ledley (Ridgemont) was recognized for two years of service.

Russ Blue (Kenton) was recognized for 15 years of service to the Ohio Hi-Point Board of Education.

The recognition came in conjunction with School Board Recognition Month.