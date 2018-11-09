WOOSTER, Ohio – Ohio Hi-Point’s Outdoor Careers students placed third and won $500 at the Ohio High School Landscape Olympics (OHLO) on November 1 and 2.

OHLO, which tests students’ skills through hands-on, competitive events designed by industry professionals, is put on by the Ohio Nursery and Landscape Association and takes place at OSU ATI in Wooster, Ohio.

Ohio Hi-Point students competed against nearly 250 students from 20 schools in twelve events. The Outdoor Careers students placed third as a team. Joshua Mays (Graham), placed third individually.

In specific category contests, Daniel Long (Indian Lake) earned gold in Cost Estimation, Alaina Robb (Bellefontaine) earned silver in Sales Presentation as well as bronze in Cost Estimation, and Joshua Mays earned silver in Compact Excavator Operation.

Kolton Parker (Benjamin Logan) and Damien Master (Mechanicsburg) earned silver in the Irrigation team event. Bradley Osborne (Kenton) and Daniel Long (Indian Lake) earned silver in the Truck and Trailer Operation team event.

In addition to the competition, students attended a career exploration event with 24 companies to meet with green industry leaders and learn more about careers available to them in the industry.

The Outdoor Careers students attend OHLO each year to help broaden the high school education experience and explore the many opportunities offered by a career in the green industry.