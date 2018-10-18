The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is mailing new Medicare cards to millions of people with Medicare.

Beginning this month, CMS will be mailing new Medicare cards to people in Ohio and other states.

Everyone with Medicare in these states should receive their new card by the end of November.

People with Medicare will not have to do anything to receive their new card because all cards will arrive automatically in the mail.

Instead of Social Security numbers, the new Medicare cards have a unique new Medicare number – Social Security numbers have been removed as way to help prevent fraud and fight identity theft.

The cards are free and CMS will not call people with Medicare to ask for any personal information on the phone.