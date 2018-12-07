COLUMBUS – Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted today certified the results of the 2018 General Election.

The official results are now available on the Secretary of State’s website.

“Once again, election officials across Ohio stepped up to the plate and delivered another well-run election,” Secretary Husted said. “I am proud of the work we have done to make smooth and efficient elections the norm in Ohio, and I look forward to seeing the next administration build on our successes.”

The 2018 November General is the 16th primary or general election administered by Secretary Husted. When compared to the eight primaries and general elections that occurred under the previous administration, as a percentage, more absentee and provisional ballots have been counted and fewer have been rejected.

Of the more than 9.4 million absentee ballots cast during the Husted Administration, 99.06 percent have been counted compared to 97.75 percent of the more than 4.8 million cast during the previous administration. In the 2018 November General, of the 1,379,020 absentee ballots cast, 1,367,256, 99.15 percent, were counted.

Provisional ballot numbers have also improved under Secretary Husted. Compared to the previous administration, a higher percentage of provisional ballots have been counted, 86.27 percent to 83.23 percent, and a smaller percentage have been rejected, 13.72 percent to 16.77 percent. Provisional ballots also make up a smaller percentage of ballots cast overall, 2.2 percent to 2.7 percent. In the 2018 November General, 88.03 percent of the 100,960 provisional ballots cast, 88,880, were counted.

Reports for provisional and absentee ballots cast in the 2018 November General are available via the links below and on the Secretary of State’s website.

Certified results for local races are available by contacting the corresponding county board of elections. A list of all 88 county boards of election is available online.

The Local Issues Report will be available in the coming days.