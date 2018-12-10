Veterinarian Tod Beckett, DVM, has been selected to serve as a University of Findlay Board of Trustees member. His board appointment filled the vacancy left by Michael Walker.

He is the son of, C. Richard Beckett, DVM, a renowned Findlay veterinarian and a retired board of trustees chair whose service to UF included helping to found the pre-veterinary medicine and equestrian studies programs more than 30 years ago.

Dr. Becket received his Bachelor of Arts in biology from Denison University in 1984, and earned a DVM from The Ohio State University in 1989. He initially focused on mixed animal practice in Dover, Ohio, then turned to small animal medicine and surgery in Dublin, Ohio. From 1998 to 2003 he worked at an emergency and critical care facility, where he served for two years as the lead trauma surgeon. In 1990 Dr. Beckett founded the first Columbus, Ohio area Animal Care Center with his father. He now serves as medical director for VCA Mill Run and VCA Sawmill Animal Hospitals, overseeing nine veterinarians and more than 80 support staff.

Recently, Dr. Beckett served as the 2017-2018 Ohio Veterinary Medical Association president. He also serves on The Ohio State Veterinary Medical Advancement Board and Alumni Council, and on the Columbus State Veterinary Technology Program board. He is a past president of the Columbus (Ohio) Humane Society and remains on its board.

In 2005, Dr. Beckett and his wife, Mary, became involved in Breeding Thoroughbred in Kentucky. In 2010, he founded Beckett Racing Team, an Ohio-based racing partnership; in 2017 their horse, Missap, won the John W. Galbraith Stakes.