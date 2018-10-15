KENTON – OhioMeansJobs Hardin County will be hosting a Mini Hiring Blitz/Job Fair on Wednesday, October 24 from 12:00 noon to 3:00 p.m. located at 175 W. Franklin St., Kenton, Ohio, first floor.

Help on writing or updating a resume and online applications for the participating business will be provided to job seekers on Monday, October 22 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Participating companies include Acloche (Graphic Packaging and Durez,) MPW, Walmart, Shoe Sensation and Sodexo (ONU Physical Plant and Dining Services.) Door prizes will also be given away at the event.

For more information on the Hiring Blitz/Job Fair or services please contact OhioMeansJobs Hardin County at 419-674-2312, a proud partner of the American Job Center.