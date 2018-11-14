One person was injured in a crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon on Columbus Street near Heisel.

According to information from the Kenton Police Department, 17 year old Ethan Gilmore, of Kenton, was driving west on Columbus and failed to stop in time to avoid hitting a car being operated by Dennis Hottman, also of Kenton.

Disabling damage occurred to Gilmore’s car, and a 16 year old passenger in his car was transported to Hardin Memorial Hospital by BKP for treatment of injuries.

Gilmore was cited for an assured clear distance ahead violation.