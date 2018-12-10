One person was injured in a two vehicle crash that occurred Sunday afternoon on State Highway 231 in Wyandot County’s Sycamore Township.

According to the report from the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office, 19 year old David Miller was attempting to turn from 231 into a private drive when his car was struck from behind by a northbound vehicle being operated by 26 year old Shawn Cole, of Tiffin.

Moderate damage occurred to both vehicles, and Miller was transported to Mercy Hospital in Tiffin for treatment of injuries.

Cole was cited for an assured clear distance ahead violation.