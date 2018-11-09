COLUMBUS —Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) is now offering deployed military service members, their spouses and dependents, online renewal services for driver licenses and identification cards.

“The BMV proudly supports our armed forces and we are pleased to be able to now provide online renewals of driver licenses and identifications cards,” said Don Petit, BMV Registrar. “Our military heroes may be out of sight, but they are never out of our minds.”

Aside from being more convenient for military members, the new online renewal process through BMV Online Services saves an average of two weeks by providing electronic access as opposed to mailing a packet of information to be completed and mailed back.

Now, the information is automatically uploaded into the processing system eliminating the need for redundant data entry, saving time and improving accuracy. The new process will also reduce the likelihood of errors by identifying incomplete or missing information as well as informing the customer if there is an issue that prevents their application from being processed.

Applicants will receive email notifications of the status of their application, including a notice when the application is approved and ready for payment. Applicants are also able to monitor the status of their application directly through BMV Online Services.

“Ohio has men and women deployed to locations across the globe in service to our nation. Being able to go online from anywhere in the world to renew a driver’s license or identification card will be an incredible resource for them and their families,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Bartman, the adjutant general and Ohio National Guard commander.