The ONU Healthwise Mobile Clinic will be at various locations around Hardin County this month.

Healthwise encourages residents to start the path to good health by visiting the mobile clinic.

Free health screenings and other services will be provided.

Next week, Healthwise will be at ReStore in Ada from 4-6pm on Tuesday the 8th and Thursday the 10th from 9-11am in the Town Hall parking lot in Dunkirk.

Visit the ONU Healthwise Facebook page for a complete calendar of visits this month.