Officials at Ohio Northern University in Ada remembered the life of Carol Channing on Tuesday.

On its Facebook page, it was noted that even though she wasn’t an ONU alumna, she will always be a Polar Bear in their hearts.

Channing performed the first concert at ONU’s Freed Center for the Performing Arts on April 27, 1991, which was said to be an outstanding performance.

Even though she only made one visit the campus in Ada, Channing continued to send Christmas cards over the rest of the years.

The Broadway legend died Tuesday at the age of 97.