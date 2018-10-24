Troopers from the Marion and Bucyrus Posts of the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted an enforcement initiative focusing on failure to yield violations in Marion County from October 7, 2018 through October 20, 2018.

They were also assisted by the Highway Patrol Aviation Unit.

During this initiative there were 316 traffic stops, which resulted in 261 enforcements, 224 of those were citations issued for failure to yield.

To date there have been more than 1000 failure to yield citations issued this year in Marion County.

During this time period there were no fatal or serious injury crashes resulting from failure to yield violations.

As always, the Patrol asks drivers to call # 677 to report impaired drivers or drug activity.