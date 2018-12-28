An organization that’s helping victims of a fire in Wapakoneta just before Christmas said today that their efforts are now moving into the long term recovery phase.

Mercy Unlimited noted that phase could go on for months.

Thanks to the outpouring of support from residents, seven of the 25 displaced households have or will soon be in long term stable housing.

The fire at a building in downtown Wapakoneta broke out late Sunday night. The building housed several apartments.

19 year old Wesley Slaughter was accused of starting the fire and has been charged with aggravated arson, a first-degree felony.