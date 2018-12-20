Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a Virginia man after a traffic stop in Sandusky County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized 10 pounds of marijuana and 4 ounces of THC shatter/wax worth approximately $29,348.

According to a release, during interaction with the driver, troopers detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, and a probable cause search revealed the contraband.

The driver, 34 year old Thomas Ray St. Clair, of Ruther Glen, Va., was incarcerated in the Sandusky County Jail and charged with possession of marijuana and hashish, both third-degree felonies.

If convicted, he could face up to six years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine.