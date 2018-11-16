An Ohio State Patrol cruiser was struck by a vehicle on I-75 near Bowling Green.

According to a release, the trooper’s car was stopped to investigate a crash when it was struck from behind.

Both the trooper and the other driver sustained minor injuries.

Drivers are reminded to stay alert, drive slowly, be cautious, and leave plenty of room for emergency responders and snowplows.

Ohio law requires drivers to move over or slow down and proceed with caution when approaching stationary public safety vehicles with lights activated.