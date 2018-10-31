As October comes to an end, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding everyone to buckle-up as we move into the holiday season and continue to do so throughout the upcoming New Year.

According to a release, in the last two years, a total of 1,142 people were killed in crashes who were not wearing a safety belt.

The patrol says wearing a seatbelt is the easiest thing you can do to protect yourself, your family and friends.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates 409 lives were saved in Ohio and 14,668 were saved nationwide in 2016 by safety belts.

Troopers encourage everyone to Buckle Up Every Trip, Every Time.