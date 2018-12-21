Findlay -Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Zachary D. Gossard has been selected 2018 Trooper of the Year at the Findlay Post.

The selection of Trooper Gossard 25, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2018 at the Findlay Post.

Fellow officers stationed at the Findlay Post, chose Trooper Gossard based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public. Trooper Gossard is now in contention for the District and State Trooper of the Year Award to be announced at a later date.

Trooper Gossard joined the Highway Patrol in 2014 and has served at the Findlay Post since then. Originally from Harrod, Ohio and a graduate of Allen East High School, Trooper Gossard graduated from Rhodes State College with an Associate’s Degree in Business Management. Other Highway Patrol awards received in the past include: the Ohio State Highway Patrol Fitness Ribbon and the Safe Driving Ribbon.

Trooper Gossard lives in Arlington.