Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers will be focused on impaired driving as the holidays approach.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol remains committed to removing impaired drivers from Ohio’s roads before senseless tragedies occur.

During the first 10 months of 2018, troopers made 22,432 arrests for impaired driving resulting in 51 fewer OVI-related fatal crashes.

Findlay Post Commander Matt Crow said troopers can’t fight the battle against impaired driving on their own. he said they need the commitment of all drivers to make the road safe.

