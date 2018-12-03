The Ohio State Patrol’s 164th Academy Class graduated this past Friday after 26 weeks of training.

The keynote address was provided by Ohio Department of Public Safety Director John Born.

Courses completed by the 164th class included; crash investigation, criminal and traffic law, detection of impaired drivers, firearms, physical fitness, self-defense, and emergency vehicle operations.

Among those graduating from our region were:

.Cory T. Cornwell, from Marion

.John N. Madigan, of Lakeview

The new graduates are assigned to 26 of the Patrol’s 58 posts.