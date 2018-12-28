The Ohio State Highway Patrol is urging drivers who intend to celebrate the New Year’s holiday to plan ahead and designate a sober driver.

The Patrol’s zero-tolerance policy is part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign aimed at removing impaired drivers from the roadways.

The New Year’s holiday reporting period begins at midnight tonight and ends on Tuesday January 1, 2019 at 11:59 p.m.

Five crashes killed six people during the four-day 2017‐2018 New Year’s holiday period. Two crashes and two fatalities were OVI related, two fatalities occurred where safety belts were available but not in use.

Impaired drivers and drug activity can be reported by calling #677.