With a record number of motorists out on the roadways over the holiday season, you can expect more law enforcement officers patrolling the roads.

Lt. Matt Crow, Commander of the Findlay Post of the Ohio State Patrol, said they will be watching for everything from no seat belts to driving under the influence. He said it’s also very important that people refrain from distracted driving and pay full time attention to the road when behind the wheel.

Lt. Crow added that they will be working in conjunction with local law enforcement officers in an effort to keep people safe when driving to their destinations.

