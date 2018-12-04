Urban Meyer, the head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes will announce his retirement at a news conference this afternoon.

Ohio State Buckeyes.com is reporting that Meyer’s retirement will be effective after the Buckeyes appearance in the Rose Bowl on January 1.

Also, Gene Smith, Ohio State Director of Athletics, will name Ryan Day as the 25th head coach in the history of the program.

Meyer is 92-9 as Buckeyes coach and 54-4 in Big Ten play with seven division titles, three conference championships and a national championship after the 2014 season.

His teams finished in the top six of the final rankings in five of the previous six seasons.

Meyer went 7-0 against archrival Michigan, including a 62-39 victory on Nov. 24.

The news conference is scheduled for two this afternoon.