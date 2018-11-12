A worker was injured when a tractor he was operating overturned in Wyandot County.

According to the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office report, Chris Gamber, and Salem Township employee, was using the tractor to grade stone on County Highway 44 which had been washed away by the recent rain.

The tractor ended up in the ditch where it overturned and struck a large tree stump, which ended up in the cab area of the tractor.

Gamber was transported to Wyandot Memorial Hospital for treatment of a small cut on his forehead.

He credits wearing a seatbelt for keeping his body from striking the tree stump.