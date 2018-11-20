The City of Kenton will officially kick off the Holiday Season tonight

The Lions Club Christmas Parade and Window Wonderland take place this evening.

The Kenton Historic Courthouse District is hosting the event from 6:30-9pm.

Line up for the parade, which will bring Santa to town, will be at 5:30pm at St. John’s parking lot.

The parade will start on Wayne Street and turn west on Columbus, travel to Main Street where it turns south and goes to Franklin Street, then it turns west headed to Detroit and makes a turn to the north going to Carrol Street, where it will turn east and end back at Wayne Street.

The unveiling of the downtown windows and lighting of the courthouse lights will also take place during the event.