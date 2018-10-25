The annual Halloween parade will take place this evening in downtown Kenton.

Line up and judging will start at 5:30 in the parking lot beside the Kenton Theatre.

The parade will move out at 6 this evening and will move around the downtown square.

That will be followed by Trick or Treat in Kenton from 6:30 until 8 tonight.

Beggar’s Night will also take place around Hardin County this evening:

.Ada is from 5:30 until 7:30

.In Alger, Forest, McGuffey, Mt. Victory and Ridgeway, trick or treat is from 6 until 7:30.

.Dunkirk is from 5:30 until 7

.Harrod from 6 until 8 tonight.

Motorists should drive with extreme care especially during trick or treat times.