November is underway today, and that means the Kenton Lions Club Christmas parade is just around the corner.

It is scheduled for Tuesday November 20, and participants are being encouraged to enter a float.

To sign up a float, visit hccba.com and click on sign up your float.

It is free to enter, and prizes of $300 will go to the first place float, $200 for 2nd place and $100 for third place.