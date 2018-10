A pedestrian was transported to the hospital as a precaution after being bumped into by a vehicle while crossing Columbus Street Tuesday morning.

According to information from the Kenton Police Department, Gary Crumm was in the crosswalk when a vehicle operated by Marcus S. Weaver attempted to turn left from Hester Street.

The vehicle bumped into Crumm and he fell to the ground as a result.

Weaver was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.